Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Hopkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Frances Hopkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian Frances Hopkins Obituary
Age 86, transitioned Wednesday, July 10, 2019.She was born and raised in Chicago, IL. Graduate of Paul Dunbar Vocational High School. She was a retired Retail Clerk at Riss Sales.She is preceded in death by her devoted husband Elwood ("Wood") Hopkins and son, Darryl Jefferson Hopkins. She is survived by her loving children, daughter, Antoinette ("Toni") Ervin, son-In-law, Gerry Ervin; son, Darren ("D-Hop") Hopkins Sr., daughter-in-law, Yourlanda Hopkins;grandson Darren (Ronika) Hopkins, granddaughter Destini Hopkins; extended grandchildren, Blake Ervin, Tarrell Ervin and Candy Johnson, great grandsons, Messiah and Josiah Hopkins and extended great grandchildren, Blaine Smith and Cadence Womack. Devoted best friend Lillian (Lil) Mayweather and god daughter Deirdra Almodovar, trusted friend Linda Massie, several other nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Visitation Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at Calvary Institutional M. B. Church 2400 Virginia Street. Pastor John Talley II officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune from July 17 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now