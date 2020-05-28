Lillian Lemon Dungy was born September 21, 1937 in Gary, Indiana. The youngest child of Pearl Harris & Euriase Johnson peacefully passed away on May 21, 2020. Lillian confessed her love for Christ at First Baptist Church at an early age and later became a member of Christ Baptist church. Lillian was a graduate of Gary Roosevelt High School. She received her Licensed Practical Nursing Degree from Purdue Calumet and her Registered Nursing Degree from Indiana University Northwest. Lillian began and ended her career at Methodist Hospital Northlake retiring after 30 years of service. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents Pearl & Euriase Johnson, husband Floyd K. Dungy Jr. children Benjamin Lemon Jr. and Benita Lemon Redmond, sisters Geneva Johnson and Sadie Marshall, brothers Paul and James Johnson. She is survived by two daughters, Wilhemina (James) Leslie and Betty Lemon Jackson two step daughters Dr. Vercena L. Dungy and Mildred (Roy) Jacobs, one brother-in- law Pleaze Marshall Sr., one sister-in-law Ida Johnson, nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and good friends. A View and Go Visitation Saturday May 30, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. with a Private Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Service will be Livestream on Facebook @ Guy & Allen Funeral Directors Inc., Rev. Lawrence Robertson officiating.