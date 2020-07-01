Lillian Luckett age 58 of Milwaukee ,Wisconsin passed away June 25,2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Prince Ella Luckett and Lindsey Luckett and son James Brown Jr. five sisters Dianna Luckett, Doris Luckett, Patricia Luckett. Leola Carson and Jewel Luckett , two brothers Lindsey Luckett Junior. Michael Luckett. She leaves to cherish her memories of two sisters Zoma Powell of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Marie Luckett of Atlanta ,Georgia , 1 brother Shelton Smith of Milwaukee ,Wisconsin ,two daughters Carol Luckett of Milwaukee ,Wisconsin and Rosalind Luckett of Detroit, Michigan and Dontray Brown of Painesville ,Ohio nine grandchildren and a host of uncles and aunts and other relatives and Friends. Wake Wednesday July 1,2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith,Inv





