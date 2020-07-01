Lillian Luckett
Lillian Luckett age 58 of Milwaukee ,Wisconsin passed away June 25,2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Prince Ella Luckett and Lindsey Luckett and son James Brown Jr. five sisters Dianna Luckett, Doris Luckett, Patricia Luckett. Leola Carson and Jewel Luckett , two brothers Lindsey Luckett Junior. Michael Luckett. She leaves to cherish her memories of two sisters Zoma Powell of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Marie Luckett of Atlanta ,Georgia , 1 brother Shelton Smith of Milwaukee ,Wisconsin ,two daughters Carol Luckett of Milwaukee ,Wisconsin and Rosalind Luckett of Detroit, Michigan and Dontray Brown of Painesville ,Ohio nine grandchildren and a host of uncles and aunts and other relatives and Friends. Wake Wednesday July 1,2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith,Inv


Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Wake
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
JUL
1
Funeral
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 30, 2020
Rest in peace Pearl Much Love .
Larry Young
Friend
