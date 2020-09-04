Lillian Sylvia Terry departed this life on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born in Gary, Indiana to the late Lubirta Robinson and Sylvester Robinson. A woman of faith, Lillian became a member of New Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Gary, Indiana on December 7, 1952. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of 1959. She earned her nursing degree from St. Mary's Mercy Hospital Nursing School, and her Masters Degree from Saint Margaret Mercy University. On September 11, 1968, Lillian began 44 years of devoted and caring service at Saint Margaret Mercy Healthcare Center in Hammond, Indiana. She retired in June of 2012. Lillian will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Sylvia Lynn Terry; sister, Jacqueline Wheatley; Willie Terry; nieces and nephews, Ashley Wilson, Heather Kristen Jacobs, Eugene Wheatley and William Jeffrey Jacobs; loving relatives, Genary Brown, Maxine Joiner, LaTonza Coleman and LaToya Nickerson-Kelly; dear friends, Lillian Johnson, Tracie Johnson-Simmons, Ritchard and Susan Watkins, Shalah Watkins-Bailey; Tesha Blissett; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service in her honor will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11: 00 a.m. at Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Ave, Gary, IN 46404.