Honoring A Life recently Lost. On Saturday, August 3rd, Lillie (age 85) departed this life. In 1934, Michigan City, Mississippi, Lillie was born to Henry and Leona Lane (Chambers Ramsey). Lillie migrated north as a child to Gary, attending Pulaski Middle School and graduating from Roosevelt High School Class of 1952. For a short period of time, she was a beautician in her Mother's beauty shop. Her life long career became caring for the elderly. As a Nurse's Aide, Lillie worked at Lake County Nursing Home (Crown Point, IN), Wildwood Manor Nursing Home (Gary, IN) and later at Community Hospital in Muncie, Indiana. Lillie is survived by beloved daughter, Pamela Lane (Washington, DC); sisters, Gussie Kaufman (Gary, IN), Diane Tidwell (Memphis, TN), Carolyn Lane (Lithonia, GA); nephews Frederick Kaufman (Duluth, GA) and Derrick Kaufman (Gary, IN). A private Memorial is planned.
Published in the Post Tribune from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019