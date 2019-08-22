|
|
Lillie Pearl Brown, age 72, of East Chicago passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital.
Survived by husband Harris Brown Sr., who really loved her; 2 daughters, Lisa Renee (Rev. Willie) Johnson and Erika (Rev. Jamal) Watkins; 1 son, Robert Pernell (Wanda) Sims; 2 stepsons, Harris (Kristina) Brown Jr and Mark Brown; 1 stepdaughter, Neisha Lockett; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 1 sister, LaVerne (Roy Jr) Simmons; caregiver, Marlon "GeeGee" Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and close friends.
Preceded in death by daughter, Melody Ann Scott; parents, Rev. Kary & Jessie Mae Denson, Sr.; sister, Kattie Mae Denson; brothers, Alexander Denson & Kary Denson, Jr.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11am, New Mission of Jesus Christ Church, 3924 Kennedy Ave, East Chicago. Rev. Willie Johnson officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 New Mission of Jesus Christ Church from 6 to 8 pm.
Mrs.Harris was retired from St. Margaret Hospital. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Harris and Denson families during their time of loss.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019