Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Mission Of Jesus Christ Church
3924 Kennedy Avenue
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
New Mission Of Jesus Christ Church
3924 Kennedy Avenue
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie Pearl Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillie Pearl Brown Obituary
Lillie Pearl Brown, age 72, of East Chicago passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital.

Survived by husband Harris Brown Sr., who really loved her; 2 daughters, Lisa Renee (Rev. Willie) Johnson and Erika (Rev. Jamal) Watkins; 1 son, Robert Pernell (Wanda) Sims; 2 stepsons, Harris (Kristina) Brown Jr and Mark Brown; 1 stepdaughter, Neisha Lockett; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 1 sister, LaVerne (Roy Jr) Simmons; caregiver, Marlon "GeeGee" Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and close friends.

Preceded in death by daughter, Melody Ann Scott; parents, Rev. Kary & Jessie Mae Denson, Sr.; sister, Kattie Mae Denson; brothers, Alexander Denson & Kary Denson, Jr.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11am, New Mission of Jesus Christ Church, 3924 Kennedy Ave, East Chicago. Rev. Willie Johnson officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 New Mission of Jesus Christ Church from 6 to 8 pm.

Mrs.Harris was retired from St. Margaret Hospital. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Harris and Denson families during their time of loss.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now