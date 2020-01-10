|
Lilly Jackson, 90, passed away December 29, 2019 at Lincolnshire Healthcare and Rehab in Merrillville, IN. She is preceded in death by her spouse, Louis Jackson, parents Gus Brooks and Estelle Lewis, brothers Abraham 'Bill" Brooks, Gus "Buck" Brooks Jr., John Henry Brooks, twin brothers Willie and William Brooks, sisters Ida Mae Jones, Gertrude Barnes and Edna Mae Lewis. She is survived by one daughter, Lois Jackson Miles, two sons Louis Jackson Jr., of Los Angeles, CA and Lawrence Jackson of Minneapolis, MN, 1 sister Eloyce Hampton of Oxford, MI, 4 grandchildren Joy Miles of Chicago, IL, Erik (Kanysha) Miles of Chicago, IL, Latoya (Willie) Jackson Richardson of Portage, IN, and Lakeya Jackson Dallas of Fort Worth, TX, six great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral Ceremony 11:00 a.m. All services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave., Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 10, 2020