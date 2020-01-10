Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lilly Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilly Jackson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lilly Jackson Obituary
Lilly Jackson, 90, passed away December 29, 2019 at Lincolnshire Healthcare and Rehab in Merrillville, IN. She is preceded in death by her spouse, Louis Jackson, parents Gus Brooks and Estelle Lewis, brothers Abraham 'Bill" Brooks, Gus "Buck" Brooks Jr., John Henry Brooks, twin brothers Willie and William Brooks, sisters Ida Mae Jones, Gertrude Barnes and Edna Mae Lewis. She is survived by one daughter, Lois Jackson Miles, two sons Louis Jackson Jr., of Los Angeles, CA and Lawrence Jackson of Minneapolis, MN, 1 sister Eloyce Hampton of Oxford, MI, 4 grandchildren Joy Miles of Chicago, IL, Erik (Kanysha) Miles of Chicago, IL, Latoya (Willie) Jackson Richardson of Portage, IN, and Lakeya Jackson Dallas of Fort Worth, TX, six great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral Ceremony 11:00 a.m. All services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave., Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -