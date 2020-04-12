|
was born July 9, 1954 in Gary Indiana to Lewis and Ollie Beatrice Sills, She attended school in Gary , but graduate high school in Newport Arkansas, She received an LPN and RN degree in Newport Arkansas. Linda was a member of Whole Truth Gospel Tabernacle, INC of Gary in, and the proud Co-owners of PIF Home Care. Linda is preceded in death by her Father, Lewis Sr., Mother Ollie B, Brother Lewis Jr., and sister Edna Williams. Brother-in-law Pastor Robert Holmes Sr. She leaves to cherish her precious memory Husband Walter Lewis, daughters Kimberly D. Williamson, Shawnta L. Ford, step son Walter Lewis Jr.; Sisters Frances (Pat) Holmes, Toni Sills, Brother-in-law Richard Williams, two nieces she raised as her own India Williams, and Ebony Sanders. grand children Diamond Harris, Journey and Jordan Barksdale, Shaun Carson Ford, Xavier Smith, Anthony Sander Jr. 5 nieces, 3 nephews, employees, clients and friends of Pediatric Infant & Family Home Care. Viewing Tuesday April 14, 2020, between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at Guy & Allen Chapel, keeping with the distance restrictions: six feet apart, view and go ONLY. Funeral Wednesday April 15, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m., live streamed @ WholeTruthGT. Bishop Kevin Wise Officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020