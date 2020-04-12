Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
live streamed @ Whole Truth Gospel Tabernacle
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Carol Lewis


1954 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Linda Carol Lewis Obituary
was born July 9, 1954 in Gary Indiana to Lewis and Ollie Beatrice Sills, She attended school in Gary , but graduate high school in Newport Arkansas, She received an LPN and RN degree in Newport Arkansas. Linda was a member of Whole Truth Gospel Tabernacle, INC of Gary in, and the proud Co-owners of PIF Home Care. Linda is preceded in death by her Father, Lewis Sr., Mother Ollie B, Brother Lewis Jr., and sister Edna Williams. Brother-in-law Pastor Robert Holmes Sr. She leaves to cherish her precious memory Husband Walter Lewis, daughters Kimberly D. Williamson, Shawnta L. Ford, step son Walter Lewis Jr.; Sisters Frances (Pat) Holmes, Toni Sills, Brother-in-law Richard Williams, two nieces she raised as her own India Williams, and Ebony Sanders. grand children Diamond Harris, Journey and Jordan Barksdale, Shaun Carson Ford, Xavier Smith, Anthony Sander Jr. 5 nieces, 3 nephews, employees, clients and friends of Pediatric Infant & Family Home Care. Viewing Tuesday April 14, 2020, between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at Guy & Allen Chapel, keeping with the distance restrictions: six feet apart, view and go ONLY. Funeral Wednesday April 15, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m., live streamed @ WholeTruthGT. Bishop Kevin Wise Officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -