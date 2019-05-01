Home

Linda Cheryl Calloway

Linda Cheryl Calloway Obituary
Linda Cheryl Calloway passed away on April 26, 2019 at Northlake Methodist Hospital in Gary, Indiana after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born on January 16, 1944 in East Chicago, IN. Raised in a loving family, Linda accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of St. Mark AME Zion Church. She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. She was a wonderful loving mother and pillar of the community who last worked as a certified public accountant. Linda was preceded in death by her parents James and Eula Hardaway, sister Emma Hayes, and brothers Thomas Hardaway and Dr. Sanford Hardaway-Wilson. She leaves behind to mourn her passing: husband, Richard Calloway; three daughters Jaimi Calloway of Gary Indiana, Lisa Calloway of Dallas, Texas and Shirley Calloway of Chicago Illinois; two sisters, Ruth Gross of East Chicago, Indiana and Kathryn Hardaway of Reno, Nevada; nieces Dana (Dennis) Stone of Sacramento, CA and Theresa Hayes-Clark of Los Angeles, CA; a host of cousins, nephews, and dear friends. Services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First AME Church, 2045 Massachusetts St., Gary, IN 46407. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 a.m.Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 1, 2019
