Linda D. Herbert (nee Lain), age 71, of Hobart, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born on June 7, 1949 in Gary, Indiana to the late John and Edith Lain. She retired from the USDA where she worked as a program specialist. Linda was a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church in Hobart, where she sang in the choir. She loved to travel and garden. Linda had a special place in her heart for cats. In her free-time, she enjoyed meeting with her close friends to go 'restauranting', or trying new places to eat. She is survived by her son, Erik (fiancee, Ashley Kieltyka) Herbert; brothers, Richard (Margaret) Lain, John (Maria) Lain; and many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Herbert in 2015. Memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to the Feline Community Network, PO Box 1013, Portage, IN 46368. A funeral service for Linda will take place Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00 am at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. As a courtesy to the family, facemasks will be required for all visitors in attendance. Linda's service will be livestreamed on the Rees Funeral Home Facebook page for those who are not able to attend. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.