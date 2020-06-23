Linda D. Herbert
1949 - 2020
Linda D. Herbert (nee Lain), age 71, of Hobart, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born on June 7, 1949 in Gary, Indiana to the late John and Edith Lain. She retired from the USDA where she worked as a program specialist. Linda was a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church in Hobart, where she sang in the choir. She loved to travel and garden. Linda had a special place in her heart for cats. In her free-time, she enjoyed meeting with her close friends to go 'restauranting', or trying new places to eat. She is survived by her son, Erik (fiancee, Ashley Kieltyka) Herbert; brothers, Richard (Margaret) Lain, John (Maria) Lain; and many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Herbert in 2015. Memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to the Feline Community Network, PO Box 1013, Portage, IN 46368. A funeral service for Linda will take place Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00 am at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. As a courtesy to the family, facemasks will be required for all visitors in attendance. Linda's service will be livestreamed on the Rees Funeral Home Facebook page for those who are not able to attend. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
JUN
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
June 22, 2020
Linda and my sister, Blanche, are best friends since grade school, and I, as Blanche's tag-a-long little sister, have been blessed to know Linda all these years. Beautiful, loving, kind, fun-loving, respectful of everyone and hard working are her wonderful qualities that first come to mind. She had a smile for everyone, and a kind ear to lend to anyone. My deepest condolences to the Lain and Herbert family; I will keep you in my prayers always. Rest in God's peace, sweet Linda. Many, many people are blessed to know you, and you will forever be in my heart.
Patty Russell Prescott
Friend
June 22, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Linda. She was one classy lady! We were such good friends in high school and we were neighbors later when we lived on 40th Av. What a wonderful person. She will be greatly missed by all. My sympathy to her family.
Beverly Benson Troumouliaris
Classmate
June 22, 2020
A truly good friend and former colleague (USDA) who will be missed.
Kent Wells
Friend
June 22, 2020
I knew Linda during the many years that she worked at USDA, Food and Nutrition Service. She was a dedicated public servant her whole career, having worked for the State prior to coming to FNS. Your family has been through many challenges. Now it is up to you to keep her light shining. Sending blessings and loving support to you.
Tina Kopec
Coworker
June 22, 2020
Auntie I will always remember your smile and hear your laugh. Will raise my glass of Mogen David to you, Grandma and Jenny. Will miss you lots ❤
Christine (Lain) Heatherly
Family
June 22, 2020
With much sadness we say goodbye to my neighbor, grade school friend, and high school classmate. Our Condolences.
Tim and Debbie Gleason
Classmate
June 22, 2020
Linda is the beautiful melody that will continue to make us smile as we hum along. I will miss you, cuz.
Sheryl Swenson
Family
June 22, 2020
Erik, Jack, Richard and their families,
No words can describe how we feel. Thoughts and prayers!!
Kate and Brad
Brad Little
Family
