Linda and my sister, Blanche, are best friends since grade school, and I, as Blanche's tag-a-long little sister, have been blessed to know Linda all these years. Beautiful, loving, kind, fun-loving, respectful of everyone and hard working are her wonderful qualities that first come to mind. She had a smile for everyone, and a kind ear to lend to anyone. My deepest condolences to the Lain and Herbert family; I will keep you in my prayers always. Rest in God's peace, sweet Linda. Many, many people are blessed to know you, and you will forever be in my heart.

Patty Russell Prescott

Friend