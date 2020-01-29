Home

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Obituary

Linda D. Johnson-Kennebrew Obituary
Linda D. Johnson- Kennebrew age 68 passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was born March 16, 1951 to the late Lloyd and Minnie Johnson in Gary, Indiana. Linda was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1968. After graduating from high school Linda start a career as an EMT for many years until she decided to further her education at Indiana University where she received her bachelor's degree in Nursing. After graduating college Linda started working as a nurse for many agencies as well as Chicagoland Christian Village Nursing Home. She is preceded in death by her Beloved husband Vyonne C. Kennebrew, parents Lloyd and Minnie Johnson, and niece Tiffany Johnson. She leaves to cherish her fond memories son Jason Johnson Kennebrew ; daughter Crystal Kennebrew, grandson Jayon Anderson, brother; Floyd (Loretta) Johnson special cousin Bezell Grady and Darniece Young along with a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:00a.m.-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020
