Linda D. Jones
Linda Jones age 68, of Portage, Indiana passed away on Monday June 29, 2020. Linda is survived by her loving husband Charles Jones; children Robert Jones, Ericka (Maurice) Champ Sr., Christopher (Tina) Jones, Temple (Terry) Noel and Allwyn (Christina) Jones; 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 7 siblings and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Linda was a prayer warrior with tremendous strength, her favorite saying was "I'm doing better than great. That's my story and I'm sticking to it, in Jesus name." We love you mom. View & Go visitation Monday July 6, 2020 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services at 11:00a.m. All services at Beyond 4 Wall Church 875 S. Lake Street. Dr. W. Maurice White Jr., officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Beyond 4 Wall Church
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Beyond 4 Wall Church
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
July 1, 2020
Was only around Mrs. Jones a few times in my life but my memories of her are of being loving, kind, and loving her family. My life was better having have met her.
Jason Patterson
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Jason Patterson
