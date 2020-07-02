Linda Jones age 68, of Portage, Indiana passed away on Monday June 29, 2020. Linda is survived by her loving husband Charles Jones; children Robert Jones, Ericka (Maurice) Champ Sr., Christopher (Tina) Jones, Temple (Terry) Noel and Allwyn (Christina) Jones; 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 7 siblings and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Linda was a prayer warrior with tremendous strength, her favorite saying was "I'm doing better than great. That's my story and I'm sticking to it, in Jesus name." We love you mom. View & Go visitation Monday July 6, 2020 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services at 11:00a.m. All services at Beyond 4 Wall Church 875 S. Lake Street. Dr. W. Maurice White Jr., officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.