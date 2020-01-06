Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-1141
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Lagenoek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda L. Lagenoek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda L. Lagenoek Obituary
Linda L. Lagenoek, age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020. She is survived by children: Joyce (Rich) Hancock, Brenda Lagenoek, Janet Toporek and Ron Lagenoek; grandchildren: Charley (Sonya) Hancock, Jennifer (Justin) Hunt, Benjamin Hancock, Elizabeth Hancock, Jamie Lagenoek and Amber, Kyle and Kristen Toporek

Great grandchildren: Ariana, Alexander, Anthony, Addison, Nora and Jack.

Loving aunt to numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Preceded in death by her husband Robert and sisters: Ann Boswell and Barb Bowen.

Linda enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and knitting. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at Rendina Funeral Home (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN). Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For information call 219-980-1141
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -