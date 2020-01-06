|
Linda L. Lagenoek, age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020. She is survived by children: Joyce (Rich) Hancock, Brenda Lagenoek, Janet Toporek and Ron Lagenoek; grandchildren: Charley (Sonya) Hancock, Jennifer (Justin) Hunt, Benjamin Hancock, Elizabeth Hancock, Jamie Lagenoek and Amber, Kyle and Kristen Toporek
Great grandchildren: Ariana, Alexander, Anthony, Addison, Nora and Jack.
Loving aunt to numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Preceded in death by her husband Robert and sisters: Ann Boswell and Barb Bowen.
Linda enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and knitting. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at Rendina Funeral Home (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN). Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For information call 219-980-1141
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 6, 2020