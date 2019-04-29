Linda Mae (Sinsabaugh) Nance, age 71 of Portage, IN passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born on March 14, 1948 in Harrisburg, IL to Loyd and Helen (Reynolds) Sinsabaugh. Linda is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Robert Nance; children, Shawna Biggs, Shelene Biggs, Jeff (Kelly) Biggs, Eric (Holly) Nance, David (Jennifer) Nance, and Greg (Tina) Nance; grandchildren, Marc (Destiny), Carter, Sadie, Reilly, Brody, Samantha, Justine, Drake and Jessi; siblings, Janice Valentine, Michael (Minnie) Sinsabaugh, Tina Rayner, Rhonda (Tom) Dayberry; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jerry Sinsabaugh . Linda was a member of Hope Lutheran Church of Portage, an active member of Women of Hope and taught Sunday School. She was an avid gardener, loved crafts and enjoyed traveling. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Linda was a very devoted wife and a loving mother. Funeral Ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6322 Portage Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor David Locklair officiating. Burial will follow at McCool Cemetery, Portage, IN. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN. Visitation will also be held on Thursday May 2, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of services at 11:00 am at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Linda's honor may be made to Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary