Liston Bradley

August 4, 1945- July 18, 2011

Gone But Not Forgotten

On your 8th Anniversary in Heaven

Just a line of sweet remembrance,

Just a memory fond and true;

just a word of love's devotion;

That our hearts still hold for you.

He had a smile for everyone,

A heart as pure as gold.

To those who know and loved him best,

His memory will never grow old.

Forever in Our Hearts

Loving Wife Othella,

Children Robert and Alexandria

Grandchildren Sherea, Alexis, Anna and Daniel

Great-grandchildren Dominic, Neveah and Zion
Published in the Post Tribune from July 18 to July 19, 2019
