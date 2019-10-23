|
|
Queen Lizzie Lealor Bournes was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Eddie and Emily Lowe (deceased). She married George E. Bournes November 26, 1956. To this union were born George Anthony (deceased), Russell Lee (deceased), Derrick Lynn and Debra Faith Lanaye Bournes. Lizzie had 4 siblings: Audie Mae (deceased), Jimmie Hartford, Bobbie Jean and Henry Truman. Lizzie had 5 grandsons; Tony, Decordia, Russell Jr. (deceased), Jeremy and Derrius. She had one granddaughter, Briana. She has 3 great granddaughters, 3 great grandsons, and one great-great granddaughter. The Celebration of Life Service for her will take place on Saturday, August 26 at 10 am with a viewing hour prior from 9-10 am. Her full day viewing will be Friday, October 25 from 12 noon to 8 pm. Family and Friends visitation will start at 5pm and conclude at 8 pm. All services at Manuel Memorial 421 W 5th Ave Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019