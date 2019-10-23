Home

Services
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
View Map
Lizzie Lealor Bournes

Lizzie Lealor Bournes Obituary
Queen Lizzie Lealor Bournes was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Eddie and Emily Lowe (deceased). She married George E. Bournes November 26, 1956. To this union were born George Anthony (deceased), Russell Lee (deceased), Derrick Lynn and Debra Faith Lanaye Bournes. Lizzie had 4 siblings: Audie Mae (deceased), Jimmie Hartford, Bobbie Jean and Henry Truman. Lizzie had 5 grandsons; Tony, Decordia, Russell Jr. (deceased), Jeremy and Derrius. She had one granddaughter, Briana. She has 3 great granddaughters, 3 great grandsons, and one great-great granddaughter. The Celebration of Life Service for her will take place on Saturday, August 26 at 10 am with a viewing hour prior from 9-10 am. Her full day viewing will be Friday, October 25 from 12 noon to 8 pm. Family and Friends visitation will start at 5pm and conclude at 8 pm. All services at Manuel Memorial 421 W 5th Ave Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019
