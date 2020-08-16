1/1
Lizzie Louise Wheeler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lizzie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lizzie Louise Wheeler 73, a Gary resident departed this life on Monday August 3, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. She was a retired employee of the Gary Community Schools as a Master Chef, a member of the 1989 Bigger Street Block Club, former member of Christ Temple Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A. and a member of Sister-En-Arms. Lizzie is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ladell Wheeler Sr. and one sister. She leaves to cherish her memories 3 children Wanda (Lorenzo) Simpson, Ladell Wheeler Jr. and Nathaniel (Sonja) Wheeler; 11 grandchildren, 1 brother Lindburg Vaughn; 2 sisters Sarah (Haywood) Hill and Edna Marie (Thomas) Bridges and a host of nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, August 17, 2020 from 12 noon to 8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Entombment Services 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery 3815 W. 39th Ave. Hobart, Indiana.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved