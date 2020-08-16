Lizzie Louise Wheeler 73, a Gary resident departed this life on Monday August 3, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. She was a retired employee of the Gary Community Schools as a Master Chef, a member of the 1989 Bigger Street Block Club, former member of Christ Temple Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A. and a member of Sister-En-Arms. Lizzie is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ladell Wheeler Sr. and one sister. She leaves to cherish her memories 3 children Wanda (Lorenzo) Simpson, Ladell Wheeler Jr. and Nathaniel (Sonja) Wheeler; 11 grandchildren, 1 brother Lindburg Vaughn; 2 sisters Sarah (Haywood) Hill and Edna Marie (Thomas) Bridges and a host of nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, August 17, 2020 from 12 noon to 8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Entombment Services 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery 3815 W. 39th Ave. Hobart, Indiana.