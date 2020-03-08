|
|
age 88, departed this life Sunday, March 1, 2020. She leaves to cherish fond memories two (2) daughters, Doris J. Jones, Albtean Mullins-Cochran, both of Gary, one (1) son, Marc C. Nichols of Henderson, NV, one (1) brother, Otis Mullins (Clauzelle) of Gary and one (1) sister, Sadie M. Pollard (Elmer) of Porter, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, Eddie Sr. and Lucille Mullins, husband, Willie C. Nichols, four (4) sons, one (1) daughter and three (3) brothers. Visitation Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 12p.m. to 8p.m. and Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 9a.m. to 11a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Avenue, Gary, IN, with funeral services to follow at 11a.m. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020