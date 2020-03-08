Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325

Lizzie M. Nichols

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lizzie M. Nichols Obituary
age 88, departed this life Sunday, March 1, 2020. She leaves to cherish fond memories two (2) daughters, Doris J. Jones, Albtean Mullins-Cochran, both of Gary, one (1) son, Marc C. Nichols of Henderson, NV, one (1) brother, Otis Mullins (Clauzelle) of Gary and one (1) sister, Sadie M. Pollard (Elmer) of Porter, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, Eddie Sr. and Lucille Mullins, husband, Willie C. Nichols, four (4) sons, one (1) daughter and three (3) brothers. Visitation Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 12p.m. to 8p.m. and Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 9a.m. to 11a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Avenue, Gary, IN, with funeral services to follow at 11a.m. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -