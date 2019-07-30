|
Lloyd C. Blanks Sr. age 96 of Gary,In passed away Tuesday July 23,2019.
He was proceeded in death by the mother of his children Ruby Blanks-Gladney, and his late wife Lenore Blanks, and daughter Loyce Jean Blanks. He leaves to cherish his memories five daughters, Annette Peterson, Valerie Palfrey, Joellen Holloway, Rochelle Walker, and Delores Blanks; four sons Lloyd C. Blanks Jr., Leroy Blanks, Gerald Blanks, and Steven Blanks; and one sister Bernice Williams; 34 Grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Wake Thursday August 1,2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at New Tabernacle M.B. Church 2416 Pierce St. Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
