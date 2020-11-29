1/1
Lloyd Edward Robertson Sr.
1946 - 2020
Mr. Lloyd Edward Robertson Sr. was born July 11,1946 to Frank and Velma Robertson in Gary,Indiana. He passed away November 23, 2020.Lloyd attended Pulaski Grade School and Froeble High School School. He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was employed for thirty years and retired from the U.S. Steel.Lloyd was proceeded in death by his parents, Frank and Velma Robertson, his daughter Crystal Robertson, and his son Darius Robertson. He is also processed in death by his siblings; Donald Crittenden, Joyce Clay and Irma Suttles.He leaves to cherish his memory two sons: Lloyd Edward Robertson Jr. from Minneapolis,MN and Kevin Robertson from Merrillville, IN, 6 grandchildren, one great grandchild. Two sisters; Norma Jean Gates of Gary, IN and Louise Sandra King of Indianapolis, IN. A cousin Juanita Cruse of Gary, IN. A host of nieces and nephews as well as, great nieces and nephews, and friends. Wake Monday November 30,2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In.


Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Wake
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
NOV
30
Funeral
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
