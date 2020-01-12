Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Community Church
1600 West 25th Avenue
Gary, IN
of Gary, Indiana, former first grade teacher at Ivanhoe Elementary School with the Gary Public School System, passed away on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Hospice of the Calumet Area after a brief illness. She is a graduate of Morgan Park High School, Chicago, IL, Wilson Jr. College, Pestalozzi Teachers College and Indiana University Northwest. She leaves to celebrate her legacy four children Fredric Sr., of Flint, MI, Aurelia (Christopher) of Somerset, NJ, Alma of Zion, IL and Karen of Gary, IN; one brother Henry Jr. (Thelma) of Atlanta, Ga; five grandchildren, Fredric, Jr. (Mariah), Mylisha (Shane), Ryan, Kwesi, Lee; first cousins Oscar and Phyllis; three great grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral services Tuesday January 14, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 West 25th Avenue, Gary, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020
