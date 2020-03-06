Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
1700 N. Monticello Park Dr.
Valparaiso, IN
View Map

Lois E. Kuehl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois E. Kuehl Obituary
Lois Evelyn (nee Birky) Kuehl, of Valparaiso, went home to be with our Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020. Lois recently celebrated her 100th birthday! She was born February 2, 1920 in Hopedale, IL to the late Levi and Emma (Bechler) Birky and graduated from Hopedale High School. Lois was a loving and devoted Christian woman who will be remembered by so many caring friends and family. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, enjoyed teaching Sunday school in years past, and mentored many in their journey of faith. Lois was co-owner with her husband, Elden of the Dairy Isle in Valparaiso and honorably served as the First Lady of Valparaiso for 16 years during the time her husband served as Mayor.

On April 11, 1953 in Valparaiso, Lois married Elden W. Kuehl who preceded her in death in 1994. She is survived by her brothers, Willis Birky, Wendell (Marlene) Birky, and Merlyn (MaryJo) Birky; 5 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Lois was also preceded in death by her daughters, Nanette and Eldonna; siblings, Eldon, Orville, Iris, and Mary Jean; and a grandson.

Lois was loved by all those she met and we thank her for being a strong example of how to lead one's life. Lois' favorite place to be was at church, having made numerous friends there. A special thank you to all of the loving people who cared for Lois.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 PM at Moeller Funeral Home 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service on Monday at 10:00 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church 1700 N. Monticello Park Dr., Valparaiso. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Valparaiso or Dunes Hospice.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -