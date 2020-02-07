Home

Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Lois Evans
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
United Pentecostal Church of Portage
2865 Willowdale Road
Portage, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
United Pentecostal Church of Portage
2865 Willowdale Road
Portage, IN
Lois Y. Evans, age 71, of Portage passed away Tuesday February 4, 2020. Lois was born February 12, 1948 in Gary, Indiana to the late Elmer and Margaret (Hutchins) Lemmon. On March 13, 1965 she married David L. Evans. She was a Homemaker, loving mother, grandmother and wife. She was a devoted member of the Portage United Pentecostal Church.

She is survived by her six children, David P. (Theresa) Evans of Hobart, Lisa (Devon) Starkey of Portage, Donald (Tami) Evans of Crown Point, Leonard (Deborah) Evans of Portage, Richard (Kim) Evans of Valparaiso and David L. Evans of Portage; twenty grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband David L. Evans; her parents; and four brothers, Donald Williams, Paul Lemmon, Carl Lemmon and Arthur Lemmon.

Memorial contributions in Lois' name may be directed to Make A Wish America Gift Processing, 1702 E. Highland Ave. Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.

Funeral Services for Lois will be held Monday February 10, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the United Pentecostal Church of Portage, 2865 Willowdale Road, Portage, Indiana 46368. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon at the Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Rees Funeral Home 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, Indiana was entrusted with Lois' funeral arrangements.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020
