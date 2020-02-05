|
|
Loisstine Poats, 67 yrs. made her heavenly transition Monday, February 3, 2020. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1970. Lois loved to travel, cook, dance and go to the casino. She loved all of her grandchildren and had personal relationship with God. Loisstine was preceded in death by her parents Mitchell (Abdul Madyun) Williams and Jewel Williams, mother-in-law Helen Poats, brothers Walter, Mitchell and Henry Williams, sisters Joyce Williams, Vera Kelly and sister-in-law Michelle Williams. She leaves to cherish precious memories her husband Bradrick of 45 years; sons Bradrick (Michelle) and Rhoderick (Devin); brother Maurice (Ernestine) and brother-in-law John; 3 sisters Bettie (Roy), Shukriyyah and Marcina (Alex); Father-in-law Ezell Poats; brother-in-law Greyling (Lilian); sisters-in-law Romielle and Kimberly (James); 14 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special sisters Joanne and Belinda and their children whom she considered her very own. Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Olive Grove M.B. Church, 3600 W. 10th Ave., Gary, IN. Cards and acknowledgements may be sent to Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, IN, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020