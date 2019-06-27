|
|
A lifelong resident of Gary, IN, age 72 departed this life on Monday June 24, 2019. He was originally from Benton, LA then moved to Gary, IN and joined the Construction Union Local 81 where he later retired from. He is survived by his girlfriend Willie Dale Wade, son Londell (Quinisha) Marina Jr. and daughters Sandra (Donald) Britten, Lonisa Marina, LaTanya (James) Marina ,Latavia Bynum, Jacqueline Booker, and Willa Booker, as well as a host of grandchildren other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, June 28th, 2019 from 12:00 p. m. - 8:00 p. m. at Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue Gary , Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 27, 2019