Lora Ann Furmankiewicz, age 55, of Chesterton, IN passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born on March 3, 1965 in Gary, IN to Phillip and Carolann (Gleason) Wietbrock.
Lora is survived by her loving husband, Alan Furmankiewicz; beloved daughters, Ashley N. Furmankiewicz and Amanda L. Furmankiewicz; father, Phillip Wietbrock; mother, Carolann Pavich; sister, Paula Godwin and many close loving and dear friends.
Lora graduated from Lowell High School and obtained her Associate Degree from Sawyer College of Business. She was a member of Liberty Bible Church and formerly a member of Faith Reformed Church. She loved her church family and was very involved throughout the years with volunteering for dinners and hospitality events. Lora enjoyed crafting. She also loved traveling with her husband, whether it was a cruise or a trip to her favorite place, Maui. She was very involved with her children and their activities; she was an active swim mom and made sure the team was taken care of. She was passionate about baking and cooking and would often surprise loved ones with a special treat.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will take place following services in Chesterton Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com
