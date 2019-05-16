|
Lorenzo Crowell Jr. "Bubba, Crow" age 65 passed away at Methodist Hospital Southlake on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was an employee of SEIU 1199 with over 30 years of service. Preceded in death by parents Lorenzo Sr. and Willie Mae Crowell, and sister Linda. He leaves to cherish his loving memories wife Vanessa Crowell, daughter Ebone (Maurice) Coates; 2 sisters Charlene Crowell, and Kim Boyd; grandson McChristian Coates, nephew Brion (Amy) Boyd Sr., and a host of great nieces, and nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, May 17, 2019 from 10:30-11:30am with funeral service to follow at 11:30am all services Trinity United Church of Christ, 1276 W. 20th Ave. Officiating Pastor John Jackson. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 16, 2019