was born on March 7, 1946 to Robert and Pinky Jones in Birmingham, Alabama. He was a long-term resident of Gary, Indiana and graduated from Froebel High School. Lorenzo was the only son born to this union and was known for his charismatic and feisty personality. He confessed his life for Christ at an early age. He loved cooking and playing cards. Lorenzo "Butch" Jones passed from time to eternity on Monday, March 18th, 2019 at the age of seventy-three, leaving a void in the many lives he touched. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Jones and mother, Pinky Jones. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Steven Jones, special Aunt, Julia Mae Elijah, grandchildren LaTarra Harper, Steven Jones Jr, Devante Jones, Jasmine Jones, Hezekiah Jones, Skylar Jones and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday April 3, 2019 fro, 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at Progressive Community Church 656 Carolina Street. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary