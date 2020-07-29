Lorenzo Washington, Age 26 of Gary, Indiana passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. Lorenzo was born June 6, 1994 to Mamie Woods and Isaac Washington and stepson of Jerry Gilbert. He leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Mia Rose Washington; Three brothers, Marquis Johnson, Isaac Washington Jr. and Dewayne Washington; Three sisters, Jackie Washington, Veronica Woods and Candace Woods. Funeral will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00AM at Peter's Rock Baptist Church 1725 E. 21st Avenue Gary, Indiana with Pastor Shawn Vaughn officiating. Repast will be held at 565 Massachusetts Street Gary, Indiana. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery 3815 W. 39th Avenue Hobart, Indiana. Flowers and Memorials in his memory may be made to Mamie Woods. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel "Parlor of Peace" Funeral Home 421 W> 5th Avenue Gary, IN 46402





