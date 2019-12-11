|
Loretta Annette ("Peewee") Coward, age 66 of Phoenix, AZ passed away on November 20th, 2019. She was born on September 7th, 1953 in East Chicago, IN to William and Barbara Coward. Loretta is survived by her son, Robert Mitchell, and two sisters, Wilma Wilson and Wanda Carson; three brothers, William Coward, Victor Coward (Kathy) and Robert Howard (Mary), along with a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Loretta was a member of the East Chicago Washington High School Class of 1971. During her career she worked at Inland Steel in East Chicago, IN for many years and later at the Majestic Star Casino in East Chicago, IN. She was a genuine pet lover and kept at least one pet most of her adult life. Loretta was a mother and a dear friend to everyone who knew her and a free spirit who loved life. Services were provided by Arizona Cremation and Burial Services in Phoenix, AZ. Memorial donations may be made to the Arizona Humane Society (www.azhumane.org) in her honor. A celebration of Loretta's life will be held on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Season's, 7129 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019