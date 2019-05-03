Speak Mom's NameLoretta LoperMarch 15, 1944 – May, 2014Someone we love has gone away and life is not the same.The greatest gift that we can give is just to speak mom's name.We need to hear the stories and the tales of days once past.We need for our memories to last.We cannot make more memories since you are no longer here.When we speak of them it is music to our ears.No one can replace you mom, but God can comfort our grieving hearts.He knows what we need during this time much better than anyone else.Love Your Children: Yvonne Lucas, Charles Lucas, Jeannette Donald-Gillis, and Pamela HendersonGrandchildren: Katrina Taylor, Lamelia Lucas, James Donald, Niko Donald, Jeremy Donald, and Janika DonaldHeavenly Family: Husband James Loper, Son Louis W. Donald, Jr. and Granddaughter DeKeyu M.S. SumnerFamily and Friends Published in the Post Tribune from May 3 to May 4, 2019