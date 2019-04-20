Obituary for Loretta Mae (Harris) Millette Sunrise September 29, 1934 - Sunset April 10, 2019Loretta Millette was born to Joseph and Mary Harris in Gary, Indiana on September 29, 1934. Loretta attended Roosevelt grade school and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1952. Loretta accepted Christ at the early age of 10. She was a member of Israel CME Church in Gary, IN., and Phillip's Memorial CME church In Phoenix, AZ. In 1959 Loretta had a daughter, Ingrid Perry. She received her bachelor's degree from St. Joseph College in Calumet, IN. and her master's degree from Purdue University. In 1973 Loretta married Reynold Millette; to their union was born a daughter Erica Millette. Loretta was an elementary school teacher at Brunswick School for over 30 years. Loretta is preceded in death by her father and mother, all three of her brothers and one sister. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Reynold Millette of 46 years.Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughters: Ingrid Turner and Erica (Todd) Anderson. She is also survived by her sister Mary V. Lewis. Her grandchildren Elizabeth Downey, Christine Downey, Kayla King, Ellis King and Karson King. Great granddaughters: Jennifer Downey and Addison Bryant-Downey, and a host of other relatives and friends.There will be a memorial service, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Israel CME Church 2301 Washington St., Gary, In. from 5p.m.-7p.m. Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary