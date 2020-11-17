Loretta Theresa (Zajdel) Tretter, formerly of Hobart IN, passed away peacefully in Henderson, NV, on November 7, 2020. Loretta was born in Chicago IL on June 9, 1930, and lived her 90 years to the fullest. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a loyal friend to many. She was a whiz at Scrabble and crossword puzzles, and some of her doodle art should be framed. Loretta was a member of the St. Anne Society and was a parishioner at St. Bridget Roman Catholic Church in Hobart, IN. She was also a retired real estate broker.



She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Robert C. Tretter, granddaughter Caitlin M. Tretter, parents Joseph and Angeline Zajdel, her brother Joseph Zajdel Jr., and her sister Margaret Galovic.



Loretta is survived by her daughters Debra Ann Cunningham-Varner (Brian) of Williams AZ, Jane Ellen Petrovich (Patrick) of Valparaiso IN, and Nora Margaret Hosler (Randy) of Portage IN; and her sons Robert Charles Tretter Jr. (Barbara) of Fairfield Township OH, Matthew John Tretter (Cheryl) of Greer SC, and Brian Paul Tretter (Diane) of Bolingbrook IL.



She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren: Joshua Weissbuch, Shawn Cunningham, and Ryan Cunningham; Janelle (Tretter) Scrivens, Stephanie (Tretter) Hines and Alex Tretter; Loretta (Petrovich) Davidson and Patrick Petrovich; Emma Tretter, Jackson Tretter, and Alexa Tretter; Zachary Tretter, Nicholas Tretter, and Megan Tretter. Loretta is also survived by her 8 great-grandchildren: Christian Weissbuch, Emerald and Billie Jade Cunningham, Colt and Osiris Hines, Edward and Veronica Davidson, and Dakota Rose Bennett.



Private burial will be at Calumet Park Cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions, we will be holding a mass and memorial/luncheon when allowed.





