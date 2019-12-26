|
|
Loretta Y. Jenkins was born March 23, 1961 to Frank and Elizabeth Jenkins in Gary, Indiana. Loretta attended Theodore Roosevelt High School. After a lifelong illness Loretta passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the age of 58 years old. Ms. Loretta Jenkins was preceded in death by both parents, two brothers, Ivory Jenkins and Leroy Jenkins; two sisters, Portia Hill and Estella Jenkins. Ms. Loretta Jenkins leaves to cherish her fond memories one son, Jeremmie L. Charleston, one sister, Sharie Jenkins, Five brothers, Frank Jenkins, Jr., L.J. (Sharon) Jenkins, Nathaniel Jenkins, Tony Jenkins all of Gary, Indiana and Arcaral Jenkins of Cincinnati, OH; three grandchildren, Kathleen Charleston, Jeremmie Charleston, Jr. and Janiya Charleston; fiancée, Leon Bennett; aunts, Ozella Terry and Pinkie Bonds; a long with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408 at 1pm with funeral services immediately following at 2pm. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019