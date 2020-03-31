|
Evangelist Lorraine Thomas Nunn (aka Babysista) was born to Robert Thomas and Ruby Thomas Wilford on April 28, 1944. She was reared by her beloved great aunt Gertrude May. She graduated from Tolleston High School in May 1962. She married the love of her life Roy Calvin Nunn in June 1962. From this union came two children, Felicia Rene and Darryl Lamarr. She accepted Christ as her personal savior in October 1974. She found spiritual growth in various ministries was a part of numerous auxiliaries and was ordained as an Evangelist in 1992. Her favorite scripture was Psalms 91 in its entirety. She was a hard worker beginning at the age of 9, helping her aunt take in laundry and provide maid service. She was employed by Ivanhoe School, Methodist Hospital and Steel City Ford. She was also a licensed cosmetologist and just before retiring, she was a licensed Insurance Agent and Office Manager. Early on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, she laid down her burdens. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brothers Robert Jr, Glenn Sr, Larry and Cornell Wilford. She leaves to cherish loving memories her husband, children Felicia and Darryl (Cathy), grandchildren Angelica (Hezekiah) Claiborne and Darryl II, three great grandchildren, sisters Aurelia (Rufus) Brown, Yvonne (Willie) Dean, brothers Clifford Wilford, Jeronne Wilford, brothers-in-law Hermon (Lucille) Nunn Jr, Billy (Laurie) Nunn, sister-in-law Valla Johnson, special daughter Donna (Keith) Black, special sister Emma Wade, 8 God children, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of close family and friends.
Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020