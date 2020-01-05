Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lothario Lindsay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lothario D. Lindsay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lothario D. Lindsay Obituary
Lothario D. Lindsay transition on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the age of 54. Lothario was born to Arie Lee & Delores Lindsay. Lothario gave his life to Christ at an early age. He graduated from Gary, Roosevelt High School. He enrolled in U.S. Army after high school. He worked for Northern Industrial for 20 years. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother Delores Goodman, 2 sons Danielle Lindsay, Lothario Lindsay Jr., 1 daughter Sonia Y. Lindsay, 4 grandchildren, 3 nephews, 1 niece, 5 great nephews, 2 great nieces, 1 sister Yolanda Brown, 1 brother Wayland Lindsay, a loving companion Anita Perez, and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 Visitation 9:00 am and funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home located 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN 46408
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -