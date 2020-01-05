|
Lothario D. Lindsay transition on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the age of 54. Lothario was born to Arie Lee & Delores Lindsay. Lothario gave his life to Christ at an early age. He graduated from Gary, Roosevelt High School. He enrolled in U.S. Army after high school. He worked for Northern Industrial for 20 years. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother Delores Goodman, 2 sons Danielle Lindsay, Lothario Lindsay Jr., 1 daughter Sonia Y. Lindsay, 4 grandchildren, 3 nephews, 1 niece, 5 great nephews, 2 great nieces, 1 sister Yolanda Brown, 1 brother Wayland Lindsay, a loving companion Anita Perez, and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 Visitation 9:00 am and funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home located 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN 46408
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020