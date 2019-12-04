|
Loucis Harris Jr. 76, passed away on November 22, 2019. Loucis is preceded in death by his parents Emma and Luocis Harris Sr. He was a former member of Pilgrim Baptist Church. He was a retired employee of U.S. Steel. He leaves to cherish his memories his sons James Harris and Maurice Harris; sister Vanessa (Ronald) Wright; niece Roshanta (Phillip) Elliott; granddaughter Carla Lit and a host of other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 9-11:00 a.m. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019