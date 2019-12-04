Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Loucis Harris Jr. Obituary
Loucis Harris Jr. 76, passed away on November 22, 2019. Loucis is preceded in death by his parents Emma and Luocis Harris Sr. He was a former member of Pilgrim Baptist Church. He was a retired employee of U.S. Steel. He leaves to cherish his memories his sons James Harris and Maurice Harris; sister Vanessa (Ronald) Wright; niece Roshanta (Phillip) Elliott; granddaughter Carla Lit and a host of other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 9-11:00 a.m. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019
