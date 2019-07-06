|
|
Louis Lee Campbell Sr. Born in Grenada, MS Jan 22, 1939 to the late AC Sr & Ruby Lee Campbell. He Departed this life July 1, 2019. He came to Gary, IN in 1957. He married his lovely wife Geraldine Aug.10, 1961. He was a Construction Worker for many years before he became a Truck Driver. Louis found Christ many years ago. He was a very caring husband, father, & grandfather. He leaves to mourn his departing: wife Geraldine Cambell, 2 sons, Rudy(Samantha) & Louis Lee Campbell Jr., 3 daughters, Lynnice(James) Hope, Ruby & Charmayne Campbell, 5 brothers, AC Jr, Earnest, Elmus, Clint, & Ben Campbell 4 sisters Shirley, Katherine, Marilyn, & Rochelle Campbell. 20 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren & 3 great-great- grandchildren. A very special daughter-n-law Cindy Lucious & a host of cousins, relatives & friends. Visitation and Funeral Service Monday, July 8, 2019 9-11 with Family Hour 10-11 Funeral Services starting at 11:00 Tree Of Life MBC, 2323 W.11th Ave. Gary, IN
Published in the Post Tribune on July 6, 2019