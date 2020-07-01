Louis Lee Campbell Sr.
January 22, 1939 - July 1, 2019

"On the first year of your demise"

Louis Lee Campbell Sr. the love of my life

from Geraldine Campbell your loving and devoted wife.

I loved you my darling right from the start

although you're not here we will never be apart

because you will live forever right here in my heart.

No more pain and no more sorrow

you were mine just for me to borrow.

While you were here you gave me your best

now God said it's time for you to rest.

So sleep on my love for this is not the end

for we shall be united in eternity once again.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.
