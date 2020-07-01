January 22, 1939 - July 1, 2019



"On the first year of your demise"



Louis Lee Campbell Sr. the love of my life



from Geraldine Campbell your loving and devoted wife.



I loved you my darling right from the start



although you're not here we will never be apart



because you will live forever right here in my heart.



No more pain and no more sorrow



you were mine just for me to borrow.



While you were here you gave me your best



now God said it's time for you to rest.



So sleep on my love for this is not the end



for we shall be united in eternity once again.





