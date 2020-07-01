January 22, 1939 - July 1, 2019
"On the first year of your demise"
Louis Lee Campbell Sr. the love of my life
from Geraldine Campbell your loving and devoted wife.
I loved you my darling right from the start
although you're not here we will never be apart
because you will live forever right here in my heart.
No more pain and no more sorrow
you were mine just for me to borrow.
While you were here you gave me your best
now God said it's time for you to rest.
So sleep on my love for this is not the end
for we shall be united in eternity once again.
"On the first year of your demise"
Louis Lee Campbell Sr. the love of my life
from Geraldine Campbell your loving and devoted wife.
I loved you my darling right from the start
although you're not here we will never be apart
because you will live forever right here in my heart.
No more pain and no more sorrow
you were mine just for me to borrow.
While you were here you gave me your best
now God said it's time for you to rest.
So sleep on my love for this is not the end
for we shall be united in eternity once again.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.