Louis May III was born on September 29, 1963 in Gary, Indiana the second child to the union of Nina and



Louis May Jr. Louis accepted Christ at an early age under the pastorate of Rev. James K. Mitchell.



Louis was a student in the Gary Public Schools ultimately graduating from Horace Mann High School



class of '81. He immediately enlisted in the United States Air Force to serve his country. Louis served 4



years active and 33 reserve. He retired with the rank of Technical Sergeant. Louis May III traded his life on earth to his heavenly home on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis May Jr. and sister April LaTasha May. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife of 26 years Camilla Navarro-May; his mother Nina Jean May; his three siblings Michele May' Leon (Laverne) May and Anita May; his sons Lyndon Charlon and Carlos Jamal May; one step-son McCarlo Navarro; his niece; nephews; great niece and great nephew and a dear friend Charles "Stack" Jackson and a host of extended family and loved ones. Memorial services will be held at Koinonia MB Church, 510 West 13th Avenue; Gary, IN on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 12:00. Balloon release to be announced.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store