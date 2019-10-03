|
Louis Ray Miller age 88 of Gary,In passed away September 23,2019 at South Shore Rehabilitation Center.He was employed at U.S. Steel and Gary Sugar Factory.He was a member of Beth Eden M.B. Church under the Pastorate of Pastor Dr. Cecil M. Fuller where he served as a Deacon. He was preceded in death by his parents Lonnie & Rosetta Miller, 2 sisters Loubertha and Vera, 5 brothers Howard,Edgar, Homer,Ike and Harold, 2 children Howard miller and Debra M. Young. He leaves to cherish his memory loving wife Mary F. miller, 9 daughters Martha, Bobbie and Julianne Miller, Diane (Curtis) Kyle, Rose Pulliam, Patricia (George) Dixon, Loretta Miller, Oshana and Annette Young, 2 sons Joe Keith and Eugene Miller, 3 stepsons , 3 stepdaughters , 1 son in law, 19 grandchildren , 80 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday October 4,2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at New Friendship M.B. Church 1545 Waite St. Gary,In. Internment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith,In. Services Entrusted To Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019