Louis William Donald Sr.
1939 - 2020
Louis William Donald, Sr, made his transition at Methodist Hospital Southlake November 23rd at age of 81. Louis was a 1958 graduate of Gary Froebel High School and attended Indiana University NW.

Louis retired from United Steel Corporation Gary Works and from the Gary Community School Corporation (Jefferson Elementary School).

Louis is preceded in death by his son, Louis (Boochie) William Donald, Jr., parents, Javine and Mildred Louise Donald, sister, Mary D. Murray, brothers John Donald, Sr., and Andrew Donald, Sr., brother-in-law, Vernon Harvey, Jr.

He leaves to mourn his daughters, Jeannette Donald-Gillis (caregiver), Gary, IN, Valerie Donald, Silver Spring, MD, Pamela (Vincent) Henderson, Wichita, KS, grandsons James Donald, Niko Donald, both of Gary, IN, Dante Donald, Laurel, MD, Marcus Donald, Philadelphia, PA, Jeremy (Keosha) Donald, Wake Forest, NC, and granddaughter, Janika Donald, Merrillville, IN, greatgrandchildren, Christian, Nikole, Naria, Jjhari, Nyla, Nehevah, two sisters, Bonnie (Delbert) Ross and Jerutha Harvey, of Gary, IN, Caregivers, Rodney Turner and Paulette Miliner, Caring Neighbors, Rafael and Juan, Phone Buddy Beverly Loper, nieces, nephews other family, and friends. Special thank you to Fresenius Medical Care Gary Dialysis Center.

Visitation: Friday, December 4, 2020, 9AM; Funeral Service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, 11AM @Smith Bizzell Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN 46408.



Published in Post-Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
