|
|
Louise Anderson age 81 of Merrillville, Indiana passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Wynne, Arkansas on November 3, 1938 to the late Hence and Mary Ann Bonett. Louise was a graduate of Theodore Roosevelt High School class of 1957.After finishing High School Louise attended Indiana University and received her degree in Nursing. Even thought she was proud of her degree Louise decided that her true calling was to be a Paramedic with the Gary Fire Department where she served for 32 years. Louise is preceded in death by her parents Hence and Mary Ann Bonett and son Patrick Anderson. She leaves to cherish her fond memories 4 children Glenn K. Anderson of Merrillville, IN; Cornelius (Gienvea) Anderson of St. Paul, MN; Brady K. Anderson of Burnsville, MN and only daughter Jill R. Farmer of Merrillville, IN; 8 grandchildren Latoya, Brady, Toria, Lesean, Keara, Jabaria, Sanye and a special little granddaughter Carrington Louise along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and a ton of friends who will miss her. Memorial services will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness 1401 West 20th Avenue Gary, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019