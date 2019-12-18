Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness
1401 West 20th Avenue
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Anderson


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise Anderson Obituary
Louise Anderson age 81 of Merrillville, Indiana passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Wynne, Arkansas on November 3, 1938 to the late Hence and Mary Ann Bonett. Louise was a graduate of Theodore Roosevelt High School class of 1957.After finishing High School Louise attended Indiana University and received her degree in Nursing. Even thought she was proud of her degree Louise decided that her true calling was to be a Paramedic with the Gary Fire Department where she served for 32 years. Louise is preceded in death by her parents Hence and Mary Ann Bonett and son Patrick Anderson. She leaves to cherish her fond memories 4 children Glenn K. Anderson of Merrillville, IN; Cornelius (Gienvea) Anderson of St. Paul, MN; Brady K. Anderson of Burnsville, MN and only daughter Jill R. Farmer of Merrillville, IN; 8 grandchildren Latoya, Brady, Toria, Lesean, Keara, Jabaria, Sanye and a special little granddaughter Carrington Louise along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and a ton of friends who will miss her. Memorial services will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness 1401 West 20th Avenue Gary, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -