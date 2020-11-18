Age 78 died on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born on February 10, 1942 in Union Springs, AL to Pinkie Barron and the late Robert Lee Addison. Louise and her mother moved to Gary, IN in 1947 and she was raised by her stepfather, Oscar Barron. Louise was a proud graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1960. She attended Indiana University Northwest and was a sales representative/district manager for Avon products for over 60 years. Louise accepted Christ at a young age and joined Tarrytown Missionary Baptist Church where she attended for over 40 years and served on the Matron, Missions, Finance and Christian Education committees. She was also on the Church Board. Additionally, she established and managed the church's daycare and preschool. Louise was preceded in death by her father Robert Lee Addison, stepfather Oscar Barron, sister Patricia Barron and her husband John H. Fields. She leaves to cherish her memories two sons Jeffrey A. Fields, Maurice D. (Yolanda) Fields, daughter Kiana L. (Johnny) Calvin III; sisters: Jeannette Wright, Geraldine (Steve) Simpson, Betty (Lorenzo) Vasquez, Joanne Barron and Brenda Mitchell; four grandsons, one step grandson, and one granddaughter, sisters-in-law Anita Fields, Cleotha Fields and Thelma Fields; brother-in-law: Louis Fields; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation Friday, November 20th from 12 noon -8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9-11:00 a.m. at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be by invitation only on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W 11th Ave. Pastor Willie Joyner officiating. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery.