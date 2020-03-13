|
|
Louise Lee was born in 1933 to Queen Victoria and Norris Richmond Sr. She was summoned home by God on March 7th, 2020 at her home with her sister Queenlosha Rogers and the good Lord watching over her. Louise started playing piano for Trinity Baptist Church at age 14. She continued serving God and the people of Gary with her singing and musical talent. Louise graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1951. She later completed her Bachelor & Master of Music degrees from Roosevelt University in Chicago. Louise taught at multiple grade and junior high schools throughout the Gary and Glen Park districts. Louise also was the "Minister of Music" for many churches throughout Gary. She was the pianist for the United Male Chorus of Gary and Calumet Region. Louise also played and directed for multiple other choir groups in Gary. She provided private piano lessons for hundreds of children in Gary. She was a member and supporter of organizations such as: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority; Kiwanis Club; Brothers' Keeper; African American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc. and many others. Louise taught and touched the hearts and lives of thousands. She will be loved, missed and remembered as the "True Matriarch" of Gary Indiana. Louise is preceded in death by her mother and father Queen Victoria & Norris Richmond Sr.; brothers & sisters Norris Richmond Jr.; Golden Richmond; and Jaqueline Cottman (Donald). Louise is still loved and cherished by her children Valere Diamond Cohen (Steven); David A. Ward (Rose); brother and sisters Larson Richmond(Delores); Queenlosha Rogers(Eugene); Sharma Fountain(Frank); Ex-husbands Donald K. Ward and James Lee along with a host of grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and friends. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14th at Israel CME Church, 2301 Washington St., Gary, IN. at 3:00 PM. The repast service will be held at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave., Gary, IN at 5:00 PM.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020