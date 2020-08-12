On Friday, August 6, 2020 Louise M. Stewart Sanders a loving wife, mother, sister and friend passed away in Merrillville, IN at the age of 80. Louise was the first child of Charlie & Irene Stewart. Louise was a graduate of Obaner High School in Greenville, MS. She married Frank Sanders in 1961. Louise, a former member of Village First Baptist Church later joined New Mt. Moriah M.B. Church. In her professional career she worked as a Nursing Assistant and Cook at Southlake Center for mental health. Louise retired after 12 years of service. Louise loved helping with the youth summer programs. Preceded in death by parents and her brothers Charlie and Tommy Stewart, sister Deloris Stewart, daughter Alberta O'Neal, and son Herbert Sanders. She is survived by her husband Frank Sanders Sr.; children Frank K. Sanders Jr., Joyce Sanders, Valerie Sanders, Cherise Sanders Royal, 25 grandchildren, 27great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday August 15, 2020 from 9-11:00 a.m. and Funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. all services at New Mt. Moriah M.B. Church 1914 Carolina Street. Pastor W.N. Reed officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.