Louise Winton

Louise Winton In Memoriam
January 27, 1923 - November 5, 2014

HOW GRATEFUL WE WOULD BE TO

HAVE JUST ONE MORE DAY

If we could have just one more day,

and wishes did come true.

We spend every glorious moment,

side by side with you.

Recalling all the years we shared,

and memories we made.

How grateful we would be to have

Just one more day.

Where the tears we shed are not in vain,

and only fall in bliss.

So many things we let you know,

about the days you've missed.

We wouldn't have to make pretend,

you never went away.

How grateful we would be to have,

Just one more day.

When the day came to a close,

and sun began to set.

A million times we let you know.,

we never will forget the heart

of gold you left behind,

when you entered Heaven's gate.

How grateful we would be to have

Just one more day.

Husband Willie

Children: Simon, Verda, Brenda, Jackie, Melody, Gwendolyn, Derrick and Terrance
Published in the Post Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
