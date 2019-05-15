Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
New Shiloh MB Church
1727 W. 15th Ave.
Gary, IN
Louvenia Gary Obituary
age 96 of Gary, IN departed this life peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Franciscan Hospital, Crown Point, IN. She is preceded in death by her parents Arbie and Mary Jennings, her husband Wilbon Gary, brothers, Erbie, Earl B and Roy Lee Jennings. She is survived by 4 children, Gregory, Denise, Theodore(Patrice) all of Gary, IN and Marvin (Robbin) of Coon Rapids, MN, her sister Susie Black of Merrillville, IN, 19 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren a host of great great-grandchildren, also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Friday May 17, 2019 from 12 noon to 8:00.m. family hours 6-8:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Funeral services Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at New Shiloh MB Church, 1727 W. 15th Ave. Gary, IN. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 15, 2019
