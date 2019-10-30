|
|
Lowden David III age 72 passed away at Methodist Hospital Southlake Friday, October 25, 2019. He was a graduate of Froebel High School Class of 1966 and a retired Foreman at US Steel. Lowden was a former member of First AME Church. Preceded in death by wife Debra, parents Lowden Jr and Martha; sister Joyce David. He leaves to cherish his precious memories children Joyce David, Christopher David, Jana' David, Janell (James), Jasmine (Jason) Hopkins, and Jaylyn David; 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, November 1, 2019 from 12 to 8pm family hour 7 to 8pm. Funeral services Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00am all services at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019