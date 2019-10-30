Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Lowden David III Obituary
Lowden David III age 72 passed away at Methodist Hospital Southlake Friday, October 25, 2019. He was a graduate of Froebel High School Class of 1966 and a retired Foreman at US Steel. Lowden was a former member of First AME Church. Preceded in death by wife Debra, parents Lowden Jr and Martha; sister Joyce David. He leaves to cherish his precious memories children Joyce David, Christopher David, Jana' David, Janell (James), Jasmine (Jason) Hopkins, and Jaylyn David; 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, November 1, 2019 from 12 to 8pm family hour 7 to 8pm. Funeral services Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00am all services at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019
