Luberta Robinson
1926 - 2020
Luberta Robinson, 94, transitioned to Glory on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Luberta was born on February 8, 1926 in Amite, Louisiana, to Sarah Huggins James and Willie James (stepfather). A resident of Gary, IN for more than 45 years, she was an active member of Peter's Rock Missionary Baptist Church. Luberta relocated to Washington, DC to be with her daughter shortly after the passing of her husband, Thomas in 1997. She is survived by her sister, Naomi Vining, Pontiac, MI; daughters, Delores McClatchey, Deltona, Fl; Sandra Robinson Pettis (John), Crewe, VA; and sons, Albert Chester, Jr. (Lena), Griffith, IN; Melvin Torrence, Hammond, LA; and McVell Robinson, South Holland, IL; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sally Chester; son, Eddie Lee Crook; brothers, Willie Nelson James, Jr., Frank James, Edward James, and Josh James; and sisters, Earlene Watts, Augustine Bryant, Willie Mae Johnson, Cleo James, and Mary Brown. The family expresses our sincere gratitude to the staff of the Lisner Louise Dickson Hurt Home, Washington DC for their steadfast commitment to caring for Luberta during the last 12 years. A private interment will take place in Crewe, VA. In lieu of flowers, donate in memory of Luberta Robinson to the Lisner Louise Dickson Hurt Home, 5425 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20015.


Published in Post-Tribune on May 24, 2020.
